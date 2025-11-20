Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, has commented for the first time on being invited to the White House by US President Donald Trump.

According to Idman.Biz, Ronaldo expressed gratitude for Trump’s warm gesture and said that the gift of a golden key holds special meaning for him.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your invitation and for the warm welcome you showed me and my future wife Georgina,” the footballer said.

Ronaldo also emphasized his readiness to contribute to inspiring future generations: “Each of us can do something meaningful for the world, and I am ready to inspire new generations for a future built on courage, responsibility, and lasting peace.”

It should be noted that Ronaldo’s White House visit and Trump’s presentation of the golden key have sparked wide discussion in both US and global media.

Idman.Biz