20 November 2025
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

20 November 2025 09:09
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

Santos forward Neymar found the net in the 34th round match of Brazil’s Serie A against Mirassol. The home game for the black and whites ended in a 1–1 draw.

According to Idman.Biz, this was Neymar’s first goal in three and a half months, since he scored a brace in the 18th-round Brazilian league match against Juventude, which ended in a 3–1 victory.

In mid-September, Neymar suffered a hamstring injury and missed seven league games.

Besides his goal against Mirassol, the Brazilian was also involved in the episode where he committed a foul in his own penalty area early in the second half, after which visiting defender Reinaldo equalized from the spot.

Neymar is a product of Santos’ academy, having returned to the club in January 2025. In nearly a year since his move from Saudi side Al-Hilal, the 33-year-old winger has played 27 matches, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

