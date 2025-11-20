Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay

US national team coach Mauricio Pochettino lost his composure at a press conference following a 5–1 friendly victory over Uruguay. He expressed frustration at a journalist’s questions regarding the team’s squad instability, Idman.Biz reports.

“Perhaps we should pause the press conference so I can go to the locker room, then come back and start over. Because it feels like we lost 1–5. I am the coach of the US national team, not a janitor! Please explain what you mean by ‘consistent players,’ because I don’t quite understand,” Pochettino responded when asked why he has not settled on a starting lineup and calls up such a large number of players for training camps.

The Argentine has used 71 players in just over a year at the helm of the US team.

Under Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance, the US national team has recorded 13 wins, suffered seven losses, and drawn twice.

