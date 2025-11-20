Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

The Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team is continuing its training camp in Baku ahead of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029.

According to Idman.Biz, head coach Tahir Baxshiyev has called up 20 players for the preparation. The list includes Amil Hamzayev, Shirzad and Elshad Shirzadov, Akbar and Kamran Mammadov, Tariyel Yusifzade, Ramazan Qarayev, Huseyn Qaflanov, Saadettin Donat, Cabrayil Akbarov, Ulash Turqut, Emmanuel Agbason, Imayil Abdullayev, Derin Berkoz, Huseyn Mammadov, Ercan Donat, Mahammad Huseynli, Said Ismayilov, Rashid Abbasov, and Ender Poladkhanli.

The team’s new member from the USA, Wesley Van Beck, will join the squad in North Macedonia. At the end of the camp, the final 12-man roster will be announced.

The training camp will continue until November 25.

Azerbaijan will play its first qualifier on November 27 at 22:00 Baku time in North Macedonia, and its second match on November 30 at 18:00 Baku time in Baku against Luxembourg.

