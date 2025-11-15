16 November 2025
Azerbaijan women’s basketball team suffers heavy defeat to Montenegro - UPDATED

15 November 2025 17:04
Azerbaijan women’s basketball team suffers heavy defeat to Montenegro - UPDATED

The Azerbaijani women’s basketball team played its next match in the qualifiers for the 2027 European Championship.

Idman.Biz reports that the team, coached by Evren Alkayan, hosted Montenegro in Group E.

The game, held at the Baku Sports Palace, ended in a 104–62 victory for Montenegro.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan had previously lost their first qualifying match to Bulgaria with a score of 48–141.

