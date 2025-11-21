"Qarabag" updates Champions League squad

There has been a change in the squad of Agdam’s "Qarabag" for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Idman.Biz reports.

According to club’s press service, Spanish midfielder Joni Montiel has been added to the club’s List A instead of injured midfielder Kady Borges.

It should be noted that in the initial squad submitted before the league stage, Borges was included while Montiel was absent. Now, however, the official Champions League roster features the Spaniard, and the Brazilian’s name has been removed.

Thus, "Qarabag" took advantage of the UEFA regulation allowing clubs to replace a field player from List A once during the league stage in case of a long-term injury. Borges was injured in the 2:2 draw against Chelsea. It was later confirmed that his injury is serious, and he will be out for several months.

Joni Montiel joined "Qarabag" last summer but was not included in the initial Champions League squad. The Spanish midfielder now has the right to help Gurban Gurbanov’s team in the remaining league stage matches of Europe’s top club competition.

After four rounds, "Qarabag" has seven points and ranks 15th in the Champions League standings. The next match for the Agdam team will be on November 25, away against Italy’s "Napoli".

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz