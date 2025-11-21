21 November 2025
EN

Neftchi to miss two key players in final round of Misli Premier League

Football
News
21 November 2025 12:04
31
Neftchi to miss two key players in final round of Misli Premier League

Two players from Neftchi Football Club (FC) will be unable to help their team in the final round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.Biz reports that Vincent Abubakar and Sessi Dalmeyda will miss the 16th round match against Karvan-Yevlakh.

The reason is that both players will join their national teams to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations. Abubakar will represent Cameroon, while Dalmeyda will play for Benin. The tournament will run from December 21 to January 19.

It should be noted that the Karvan-Yevlakh vs Neftchi match is scheduled for December 19.

Yusif Sadygly

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli
17:57
Football

Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli

Team to depart for Naples on November 23 ahead of late-night kickoff
WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation
17:11
Football

WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation

Brazilian shares Europa League goal, reigniting talks of a possible comeback to Azerbaijani club
Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status
16:39
Football

Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status

Emotional impact of Jota’s death acknowledged
Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans
16:15
Football

Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans

Argentine star aims to manage Rosario Central and Boca Juniors after retiring
WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League
15:49
Football

WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League

Player refuses to leave the field despite substitution attempt
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe
15:24
Football

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe

Injury prevents him from playing against Barcelona and Arsenal
La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football
14:59
Football

La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football

AFA’s Chiqui Tapia delivers sharp response to remarks about Argentina’s club level

Most read

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
20 November 12:07
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

Squad preparing in Baku before first matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
20 November 09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery