Neftchi to miss two key players in final round of Misli Premier League

Two players from Neftchi Football Club (FC) will be unable to help their team in the final round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.Biz reports that Vincent Abubakar and Sessi Dalmeyda will miss the 16th round match against Karvan-Yevlakh.

The reason is that both players will join their national teams to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations. Abubakar will represent Cameroon, while Dalmeyda will play for Benin. The tournament will run from December 21 to January 19.

It should be noted that the Karvan-Yevlakh vs Neftchi match is scheduled for December 19.

Yusif Sadygly

Idman.Biz