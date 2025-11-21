Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot spoke about Andy Robertson’s remarks regarding forward Diogo Jota and the condition of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Idman.Biz reports that Slot first addressed the circulating thoughts about Jota’s death, noting that the matter has created an emotional burden within the team.

“I saw Robertson’s interview, yes… For some, this might seem ordinary, completely normal, but it is much harder for his wife and children. We have lost both a footballer and a person,” Slot said.

The head coach then touched on the status of the team’s main goalkeeper, adding that Alisson has trained with the team and, if everything goes according to plan, will be ready to play this weekend.

It should be noted that in his interview with The Guardian, Andy Robertson said he was “completely devastated” before Scotland’s victory over Denmark, which secured their first World Cup qualification since 1998. As captain of the national team, he struggled to control his emotions while thinking of his late Liverpool teammate, Diogo Jota.

Idman.Biz