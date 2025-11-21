Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has broken a toe in an unfortunate incident at home and will miss the next two important matches.

Idman.Biz reports that head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer will definitely miss the games against Barcelona and Arsenal.

Maresca added that the injury occurred accidentally at home and will require some time for recovery.

“Although a broken toe is not considered a major injury, due to the pain, Palmer will not be able to play in the coming days,” the coach emphasized.

This loss is significant for Chelsea, as Palmer has been one of the key figures in the team’s attacking build-up and creative play this season.

Idman.Biz