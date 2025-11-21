21 November 2025
EN

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe

Football
News
21 November 2025 15:24
42
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has broken a toe in an unfortunate incident at home and will miss the next two important matches.

Idman.Biz reports that head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer will definitely miss the games against Barcelona and Arsenal.

Maresca added that the injury occurred accidentally at home and will require some time for recovery.

“Although a broken toe is not considered a major injury, due to the pain, Palmer will not be able to play in the coming days,” the coach emphasized.

This loss is significant for Chelsea, as Palmer has been one of the key figures in the team’s attacking build-up and creative play this season.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli
17:57
Football

Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli

Team to depart for Naples on November 23 ahead of late-night kickoff
WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation
17:11
Football

WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation

Brazilian shares Europa League goal, reigniting talks of a possible comeback to Azerbaijani club
Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status
16:39
Football

Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status

Emotional impact of Jota’s death acknowledged
Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans
16:15
Football

Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans

Argentine star aims to manage Rosario Central and Boca Juniors after retiring
WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League
15:49
Football

WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League

Player refuses to leave the field despite substitution attempt
La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football
14:59
Football

La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football

AFA’s Chiqui Tapia delivers sharp response to remarks about Argentina’s club level

Most read

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
20 November 12:07
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

Squad preparing in Baku before first matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
20 November 09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery