21 November 2025
Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans

Football
News
21 November 2025 16:15
Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans

Angel Di Maria, who plays for Argentina’s Rosario Central, has attracted attention with his future plans.

Idman.Biz reports that the experienced forward stated in an interview that he plans to start a coaching career after retiring from professional football.

Di Maria mentioned that together with his close friend and teammate Leandro Paredes, he hopes to coach both Rosario Central and Boca Juniors in the future.

“Currently, I am taking the necessary licensing courses for coaching. Our teams will compete to the end using a 4-3-3 formation,” the Argentine player emphasized.

