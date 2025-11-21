WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League

An unusual incident occurred during the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League match between Karvan-Yevlakh and Kapaz.
Idman.Biz reports that the incident took place in the 26th minute of the game at the Yevlakh city stadium.
Karvan’s head coach Azer Hashimov attempted to substitute Vusal Masimov with Ali Abdullayev, but the player refused to leave the field.
Although his teammates tried to convince Masimov, he firmly refused to be substituted.
Referee Rauf Cabarov continued the match since the substitution did not take place.
It should be noted that the ongoing match is currently tied 1:1.
