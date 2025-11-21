WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation

Juninho Olavio, former Qarabag forward now playing for Brazil’s Flamengo, shared a clip of his goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on his social media story.

Idman.Biz reports that this post has reignited discussions among Qarabag fans about a possible return.

The Agdam club tried to bring him back during the summer transfer window, but Flamengo’s head coach Felipe Luiz blocked the move.

Brazilian media had previously reported that the 28-year-old forward could change clubs during the winter transfer window. The reason cited was his inability to secure a place in Flamengo’s main squad, and he was even excluded from the club’s 23-player registration list.

Juninho’s return to Qarabag is now considered a realistic option.

It should be noted that the Brazilian played for Qarabag from summer 2023 to January 2025, after which he was transferred to Flamengo for €5 million (₼9,880,000 AZN).

Idman.Biz