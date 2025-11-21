21 November 2025
EN

WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation

Football
News
21 November 2025 17:11
22
WATCH: Former Qarabag Forward Juninho Olavio sparks return speculation

Juninho Olavio, former Qarabag forward now playing for Brazil’s Flamengo, shared a clip of his goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on his social media story.

Idman.Biz reports that this post has reignited discussions among Qarabag fans about a possible return.

The Agdam club tried to bring him back during the summer transfer window, but Flamengo’s head coach Felipe Luiz blocked the move.

Brazilian media had previously reported that the 28-year-old forward could change clubs during the winter transfer window. The reason cited was his inability to secure a place in Flamengo’s main squad, and he was even excluded from the club’s 23-player registration list.

Juninho’s return to Qarabag is now considered a realistic option.

It should be noted that the Brazilian played for Qarabag from summer 2023 to January 2025, after which he was transferred to Flamengo for €5 million (₼9,880,000 AZN).

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli
17:57
Football

Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli

Team to depart for Naples on November 23 ahead of late-night kickoff
Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status
16:39
Football

Liverpool coach comments on Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker’s status

Emotional impact of Jota’s death acknowledged
Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans
16:15
Football

Angel Di Maria shares future coaching plans

Argentine star aims to manage Rosario Central and Boca Juniors after retiring
WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League
15:49
Football

WATCH: Unusual incident in Karvan-Yevlakh vs Kapaz match in Azerbaijan Premier League

Player refuses to leave the field despite substitution attempt
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe
15:24
Football

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer out with broken toe

Injury prevents him from playing against Barcelona and Arsenal
La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football
14:59
Football

La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football

AFA’s Chiqui Tapia delivers sharp response to remarks about Argentina’s club level

Most read

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
20 November 12:07
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

Squad preparing in Baku before first matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
20 November 09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery