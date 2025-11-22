Nine-year-old Azerbaijani girl receives football offer from Sweden - VIDEO

A nine-year-old football player from Azerbaijan has received an offer from Sweden.

Idman.Biz reports that football expert Kenan Mastaliyev shared the news on his social media account.

He stated that Nuray, a nine-year-old from Sumgayit, was denied by AFFA:

“This girl’s name is Nuray, and she is nine years old. She has an incredible love for football. In Azerbaijan, girls’ leagues start from age twelve, and until that age, there is no girls’ team in her city, Sumqayıt. It’s also not possible to take her to Baku. A deadlock has arisen. Her coaches applied to AFFA, requesting an exception to allow her to play on a team with boys of the same age. The organization refused, citing its regulations.”

The expert called on AFFA to give the young girl the “green light”:

“According to the information I have, Sweden has already made an offer to the girl, and they are persistent. They will take her, and in 6–7 years we will be knocking on her family’s door asking her to play for our national team. She is ready talent. She already plays with boys all day and outperforms them. Similar exceptions have been made before for some girls. In youth competitions, results are not crucial, scores are not officially recorded. The competition is at an amateur level. Let’s give her a chance as an exception and see the effect.”

Idman.Biz