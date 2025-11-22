Virgil van Dijk talks Liverpool’s challenges ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shared his thoughts on the difficulties the team has faced this season.

Idman.Biz reports that the 34-year-old Dutch defender commented on the team’s situation ahead of Saturday’s match against Nottingham Forest:

“In our club, hiding the truth is not a habit. We all know we can improve our results, and the only way to achieve that is through perseverance and unity. I have repeatedly said that I believe in the quality and character of the team, but we have to prove everything on the pitch.”

It should be noted that Arne Slot’s side is currently eighth in the Premier League standings. In the Champions League, Qarabag will face Liverpool on January 28 next year in England.

