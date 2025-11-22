22 November 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister criticizes Portuguese reaction to White House visit

Football
News
22 November 2025 10:49
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister criticizes Portuguese reaction to White House visit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, called the Portuguese “Judas” in response to criticism of the footballer’s visit to the White House.

Idman.Biz reports, the forward for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team had previously attended a dinner at the White House hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“This reminds me, speaking in religious terms, how Christ was betrayed by Judas. Unfortunately, my country is a country of Judas. I’m not generalizing, but we don’t learn anything.

It’s no coincidence that we conquered so many territories in our history, and some clever people missed them. They were called smart and educated. I know it’s scary to be different, but for heaven’s sake, you should have gotten used to it.

Ronaldo is not like you; he’s not made of the same mold. That’s why he’s where he is. Do you think everything fell from the sky? He reached the top only because he’s different. To the top of the world, mind you, the world. But then you come with your rigid beliefs.

So be careful when you say his visit to the White House is a problem. The problem is that you think it somehow affects his life. The problem is that you believe Ronaldo needs approval from those who have never left their chair, keyboard, or studio. The problem is that you live in illusions.

After so many years and everything he has achieved, you think it casts a shadow on his image? For God’s sake, he is a global legend. I’m not the one saying it—it’s statistics. He created a real legacy, while you created imaginary outrage. And the difference is so big that it’s just laughable. I swear, it’s funny,” Katia Aveiro said.

