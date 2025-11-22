22 November 2025
Jordi Alba calls for Messi farewell at Camp Nou

22 November 2025 09:59
28
Former Barcelona defender and current teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Jordi Alba, is confident that the Argentine should have a farewell ceremony at Camp Nou, reports Idman.Biz.

"He wants to be honored, and I hope it happens. He deserves it; it will be an incredible celebration. Everyone is waiting for this moment. He is the best player in history, and Camp Nou deserves to feel his energy again," Alba told Mundo Deportivo.

Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. During that time, he appeared in 778 matches, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. The footballer won La Liga ten times, claimed seven Copa del Rey titles, and lifted the Champions League trophy four times.

Idman.Biz

