Real Madrid and France national team forward Kylian Mbappe scored the 399th and 400th goals of his professional career for club and country. This happened in the fifth round match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against Ukraine (4–0), reports Idman.Biz.

“Four hundred doesn’t impress people. If you want to join the circle of those who shock people, you need to score another 400. Ronaldo’s 1,000 goals? That’s unreal. But let’s aim for the unreal, we have to try. We only have one career,” RMC Sport quotes Mbappe as saying.

At 26 years old, the French forward became the second-youngest player in football history to reach this mark after the legendary Pelé, and only the second player ever to do it before turning 27.

