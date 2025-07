In Beijing, China, at the "Yuan Li" sports cluster, a fencing center has been opened in honor of Azerbaijani two-time Olympic champion Ilgar Mammadov.

The center will be named the "Ilgar Mamedov Fencing Center", Idman.biz reports.

Renal Ganeev, a bronze medalist in the foil event at the 2004 Olympics, a two-time World Championship medalist, and European champion, will serve as the head coach of the center.

