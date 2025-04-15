15 April 2025
EN

Team Azerbaijan finishes 14th in Wuxi - PHOTO

Fencing
News
15 April 2025 16:49
20
Team Azerbaijan finishes 14th in Wuxi - PHOTO

The 2025 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships held in Wuxi, China, have come to an end.

The final day saw the conclusion of the junior men’s épée team event, Idman.biz reports.
The Azerbaijani men’s team – consisting of Said Aliyev, Vahab Fatullayev, Mirkhatai Mammadov, and Emin Safarbayov – defeated Belgium 45:37 in their opening match. However, they fell short in the round of 16, losing to Germany with a score of 26:45 and ultimately placing 31st overall.

The women’s junior épée team – Aynur Guliyeva, Khadija Hasanli, Nazrin Mehdiyeva, and Nazila Rahimova – finished the tournament in 14th place.

They opened with a narrow 34:33 win against Japan, but were stopped by China in the race for the quarterfinals, losing 38:45. Competing for places 9–16, the team was defeated by Estonia (31:45), bounced back to edge Egypt (45:44), but closed with a 27:45 loss to Spain.

A respectable effort from the girls’ team saw them close in the top 15 in a highly competitive international field.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani sabreurs finish 15th at World Championship - PHOTO
9 April 12:38
Fencing

Azerbaijani sabreurs finish 15th at World Championship - PHOTO

The third day of the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships concluded in Usi, China
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani sabre fencer wins bronze – PHOTO
8 April 15:26
Fencing

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani sabre fencer wins bronze – PHOTO

Azerbaijani sabre fencer Jahan Sadykhova has secured a bronze medal at the fencing events of the Gymnasiade
Anna Bashta: “I will come back even stronger”
8 April 11:47
Fencing

Anna Bashta: “I will come back even stronger”

In a heartfelt message shared on her social media page, Bashta revealed she was re-injured during her most recent competition
Azerbaijani fencer finishes 14th at World Championships
8 April 10:41
Fencing

Azerbaijani fencer finishes 14th at World Championships

The Cadet and Junior Fencing World Championships have kicked off in Wuxi, China
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencer wins gold – UPDATED - PHOTO
7 April 16:45
Fencing

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencer wins gold – UPDATED - PHOTO

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games are ongoing in Serbia, with the second day of fencing events spotlighting épée competitions
Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"
6 April 15:50
Fencing

Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"

He expressed his happiness for bringing our national team its first medal

Most read

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss

WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr
13 April 09:05
Football

WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has added the 932nd and 933rd goals of his illustrious career