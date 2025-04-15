Team Azerbaijan finishes 14th in Wuxi - PHOTO

The 2025 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships held in Wuxi, China, have come to an end.

The final day saw the conclusion of the junior men’s épée team event, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani men’s team – consisting of Said Aliyev, Vahab Fatullayev, Mirkhatai Mammadov, and Emin Safarbayov – defeated Belgium 45:37 in their opening match. However, they fell short in the round of 16, losing to Germany with a score of 26:45 and ultimately placing 31st overall.

The women’s junior épée team – Aynur Guliyeva, Khadija Hasanli, Nazrin Mehdiyeva, and Nazila Rahimova – finished the tournament in 14th place.

They opened with a narrow 34:33 win against Japan, but were stopped by China in the race for the quarterfinals, losing 38:45. Competing for places 9–16, the team was defeated by Estonia (31:45), bounced back to edge Egypt (45:44), but closed with a 27:45 loss to Spain.

A respectable effort from the girls’ team saw them close in the top 15 in a highly competitive international field.

