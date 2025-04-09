Azerbaijani sabreurs finish 15th at World Championship - PHOTO

The third day of the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships concluded in Usi, China.

The winners in the team sabre competition for both male and female athletes have been determined, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani men's sabre team, consisting of Rasul Aliyev, Abbas Huseynov, Timur Husnaddinov, and Aykhan Khasiyev, were defeated 41-45 by Poland in the first match, thereby ending their participation early. The men's team finished in 22nd place overall.

The women's sabre team, made up of Farah Abasova, Leyla Ahmadova, Zarifa Huseynova, and Valentina Zeynalova, won their first match against Hong Kong, with a score of 45-37. However, they were defeated 25-45 by Bulgaria in the match to qualify for the top eight. In the subsequent matches for places 9-16, the team lost 28-45 to China and 31-45 to Egypt. In the final match, they defeated Kazakhstan 45-41, securing 15th place in the overall rankings.

The championship will conclude on April 15.

Idman.biz