16 April 2025
Anna Bashta: “For six full years, I have proudly and honorably represented Azerbaijan on the international stage”

16 April 2025 11:44
“For six full years, I have proudly and honorably represented Azerbaijan on the international stage.”

These words were said by Anna Bashta, a sabre fencer of the Azerbaijani women’s national team, Idman.biz reports.

The European champion, World Championship finalist, and two-time Olympian shared a post on her social media account:

"Fencing is not just a sport. It’s a school of life: discipline, struggle, failures, and great victories. Was it difficult? Of course! But every challenge made me stronger, and every reward made me more grateful.

My greatest victories – are your victories!

Two Olympics – Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024. I’ve stepped onto the world’s most prestigious stages many times, feeling the support of millions of Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijan’s Best Athlete – I carry this title with great responsibility.

World ranking No.1 (2021/22).

European Champion – the moment the Azerbaijani flag waved at its highest.

World Championship – a silver medal worth its weight in gold.

Dozens of Grand Prix and World Cup stages."

Bashta also didn’t forget to thank her family, team and coaches, the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and her fans, continuing her message with the following words:

"There are new challenges ahead. Because the most important battle is always the one that lies ahead."

