ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani sabre fencer wins bronze – PHOTO

Azerbaijani sabre fencer Jahan Sadykhova has secured a bronze medal at the fencing events of the Gymnasiade, held in Nova Varoš, Serbia.

According to Idman.biz’s correspondent covering the event, all three Azerbaijani female sabre fencers successfully advanced from the group stage today.

In the quarterfinals, Jahan Sadykhova defeated Romania’s Ina Mokanitsa 15:13 to reach the semifinals. However, she lost to Li Wansuan of China 4:15, settling for the bronze medal.

Fatima Shukurlu edged out Zahra Khalilova 15:14 in the round of 16 but was later eliminated in the quarterfinals after an 8:15 loss to Romania’s Sabina Hogasa.

All three male épée fencers also advanced from the group stage. Bahram Aliyev beat India’s Anubhav Pawar 15:5 in the round of 16 but was defeated 3:15 in the quarterfinals by China’s Kensuan Zou.

Tunar Suleymanov, who was seeded directly into the quarterfinals, lost 8:15 to Pedro Louzada of Brazil, while Rahman Mammadov was eliminated after a 9:15 loss to Romania’s Stefan Corbu.

This latest medal brings Azerbaijan’s overall Gymnasiade medal tally to 27, including 9 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Idman.biz