7 April 2025
EN

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Mirnuray Abasova secures bronze in Serbia – PHOTO

Fencing
News
7 April 2025 15:58
2
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Mirnuray Abasova secures bronze in Serbia – PHOTO

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games are ongoing in Serbia, with the second day of fencing events spotlighting épée competitions.

Idman.biz’s on-site correspondent reports that Azerbaijani fencer Mirnuray Abasova has delivered an impressive performance. After successfully navigating the preliminary rounds, she faced Romania’s Covaci Ariana-Georgiana in the quarterfinals. Abasova controlled the bout from start to finish, winning 15:10 to secure her place in the semifinals — and with it, at least a bronze medal

Other Azerbaijani participants had mixed results. Aydan Atakishiyeva exited in the round of 16, while Esnat Mirzayeva was defeated in the quarterfinals.

Team Azerbaijan claimed 11 medals on the first day of competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"
6 April 15:50
Fencing

Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"

He expressed his happiness for bringing our national team its first medal
Gymnasium: Azerbaijan secures first medal - PHOTO
6 April 14:52
Fencing

Gymnasium: Azerbaijan secures first medal - PHOTO

Thus, Mammadli secured a bronze medal for himself and Azerbaijan team
Azerbaijani saber fencers will compete in the world championship to be held in China
6 April 14:00
Fencing

Azerbaijani saber fencers will compete in the world championship to be held in China

Azerbaijan Fencing Federation has published information about this
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencing team heads to Serbia
4 April 14:25
Fencing

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencing team heads to Serbia

From April 4 to 14, Zlatibor will host the ISF U15 Gymnasiade
Azerbaijan's fencers finish 12th at World Cup - PHOTO
31 March 18:00
Fencing

Azerbaijan's fencers finish 12th at World Cup - PHOTO

The Cairo stage of the Women's Sabre World Cup has concluded in Egypt’s capital
Anna Bashta: "I feel that I’ve grown more in both sports and life" - Interview
11 March 14:03
Fencing

Anna Bashta: "I feel that I’ve grown more in both sports and life" - Interview

An interview with Anna Bashta, Azerbaijan's fencer

Most read

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end