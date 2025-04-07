ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Mirnuray Abasova secures bronze in Serbia – PHOTO

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games are ongoing in Serbia, with the second day of fencing events spotlighting épée competitions.

Idman.biz’s on-site correspondent reports that Azerbaijani fencer Mirnuray Abasova has delivered an impressive performance. After successfully navigating the preliminary rounds, she faced Romania’s Covaci Ariana-Georgiana in the quarterfinals. Abasova controlled the bout from start to finish, winning 15:10 to secure her place in the semifinals — and with it, at least a bronze medal

Other Azerbaijani participants had mixed results. Aydan Atakishiyeva exited in the round of 16, while Esnat Mirzayeva was defeated in the quarterfinals.

Team Azerbaijan claimed 11 medals on the first day of competition.

Idman.biz