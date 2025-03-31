31 March 2025
Azerbaijan's fencers finish 12th at World Cup - PHOTO

Fencing
News
31 March 2025 18:00
17
The Cairo stage of the Women's Sabre World Cup has concluded in Egypt’s capital.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of Sabina Karimova, Polina Kaspiarovich, and Zarifa Huseynova, secured 12th place in the team competition.

In their opening match, the Azerbaijani sabre fencers defeated India 45:29. However, they fell to Japan 35:45 in the battle for a spot in the top eight.

Competing for 9th-16th places, the team overcame Germany 45:42 but later lost to Spain 36:45. In the match for 11th place, Azerbaijan was defeated by the USA 32:45.

In the individual event, Pölina Kaspiarovich and Zarifa Huseynova reached the top 64 but were eliminated in their attempts to advance to the last 32. Palina lost 9:15 to Greece’s Despina Georgiadou, who eventually won gold, while Zarifa was defeated 10:15 by American sabre fencer Maia Chamberlain.

Idman.biz

