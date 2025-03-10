10 March 2025
4th place finish for Azerbaijani fencers at Heraklion Sabre World Cup – PHOTO

The Heraklion Sabre World Cup took place in Greece, and Azerbaijan's national team secured an impressive 4th place in the women's sabre event.

The Azerbaijani fencers began their journey in the Round of 32, defeating Singapore 45-32, Idman.biz reports.

The team, consisting of Anna Bashta, Zarifa Huseynova, Polina Kaspiarovich, and Sabina Karimova, continued their strong performance by edging out Hungary 45-43 to reach the quarterfinals. However, Anna Bashta was unable to continue the competition due to an injury sustained during the match.

Despite this setback, the team maintained their momentum, overcoming the USA 45-38 to advance to the semifinals. In the final four, Azerbaijan faced a tough challenge against France, losing 30-45. In the bronze medal match, they were defeated by South Korea 33-45, finishing the tournament in 4th place.

In the individual competition, Anna Bashta achieved Azerbaijan's best result, finishing 12th in the final rankings. Sabina Karimova placed 45th, Polina Kaspiarovich 60th, and Zarifa Huseynova 146th.

Notably, over 200 female sabre fencers competed at the World Cup.

