4 March 2025
EN

National team coach: "I was not satisfied with the performance of our Leaders"

Fencing
News
4 March 2025 17:36
15
"I was not satisfied with the performance of our team leaders at the European Championship in Turkiye."

Idman.biz reports that this statement was made by Chingiz Mustafayev, head coach of Azerbaijan’s fencing national team, in an interview with Report. He assessed the results of the European Cadet and Junior Fencing Championships held in Antalya, Turkiye.

The coach expressed hope for better results at the upcoming World Championship in China: "We participated in the European Championship with a full squad. However, our team leaders did not meet expectations. Some athletes had higher potential, but there were also positive aspects. Our cadet fencers fought well. Abbas Huseynov and Vahab Fatullayev even had the potential to win medals. We have identified our mistakes and know what we need to improve. I believe that by analyzing our performances before the World Championship in China, we will achieve better results. Hopefully, we will return from China with success."

Notably, Azerbaijan’s épée team finished 8th at the European Fencing Championship in Antalya.

