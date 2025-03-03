8th place at Junior ECH - PHOTO

The Junior European Fencing Championships concluded in Antalya, Turkiye.

On the final day of competition, the winners of the women’s foil and men’s sabre team events were determined, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani team, consisting of Rasul Aliyev, Abbas Huseynov, Timur Husnaddinov, and Ayxan Khasiyev, finished in 8th place.

In their opening match, the fencers defeated Spain 45-42. However, in the quarterfinals, they lost to France, the silver medalists of the tournament, with a score of 29-45. In the 5-8 place playoffs, they were defeated by the teams of Germany and Romania, both with a score of 41-45.

The women’s foil team, made up of Khatun Bayramova, Aynur Guliyeva, Khadija Hasanli, and Nazila Rahimova, finished 14th in the team event. In their first match, they lost to Hungary, the finalists, 34-45.

In the 9-16 place matches, they were defeated by the Turkish team 31-45, and in their final match, they lost to Switzerland 41-45.

