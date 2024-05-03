2 medals from Azerbaijani fencers in Antalya - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's teenage fencers tested their strength in the international tournament within the framework of Cadet Circuit in Antalya, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani fencers finished the competition with 2 medals.

Boys took the 3rd place among 22 teams in the team competition. The female fencers were 7th.

Jasmin Aliyeva climbed to the 3rd step of the podium in the individual competition. Rahman Mammadov was the 6th and Bahram Aliyev was the 7th in the individual competition of the boys' fencers.

