28 April 2024
EN

Paris-2024: Anna in the playoffs, Ruslan reached the 1/8 finals - VIDEO

Fencing
28 April 2024 15:50
Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta is participating in the qualification competition of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that our fencer is fighting for a license in Luxembourg.

Athletes competed in 2 groups of 6 people each. Anna's opponents in the group stage were Kathleen Maxwell (Great Britain), Zoe Marie Baldo (Croatia), Julien Kortein (Belgium), Ana Campos (Portugal) and Malgorzata Kowalczuk (Poland). She won all her opponents and advanced to the playoffs as a leader.

Anna will face the winner of Malgorzata Kowalczuk (Poland) - Salome Berger (Luxembourg) in the 1/4 finals.

Ruslan Hasanov successfully completed the group stage in the men's saber competition. With 3 wins and 3 losses, our saber player qualified for the 1/16 finals. Ruslan, who defeated Lithuanian Arnas Salokas with a score of 15:9, will face Miguel Frazao in the 1/8 finals.

It should be noted that the strongest one among 13 fencers will get a chance to compete in Paris.

