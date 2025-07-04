Azerbaijani team heads to Tbilisi for Fencing World Championship

This month, the Fencing World Championship will be held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

The Azerbaijani team will compete in several disciplines at the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the women’s sabre competition, Sabina Karimova, Leyla Ahmadova, and Palina Kaspiarovich will represent Azerbaijan in both individual and team events. The team’s leader, Anna Bashta, will miss the season’s main tournament due to injury.

In the men’s sabre category, Murad Akbarov, Abbas Huseynov, Saleh Mammadov, and Magsud Huseynli will take part in both individual and team competitions.

Additionally, in the épée discipline, Ruslan Hasanov will represent the country at the European Championship.

The Fencing World Championship will be held from July 22 to 30.

