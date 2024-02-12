14 February 2024
The Azerbaijani national team won bronze in Krakow - PHOTO

12 February 2024 10:11
The European Cadet Circuit epee tournament in Krakow, Poland has ended.

Idman.biz reports that Khadija Hasanli, fencer of the Azerbaijan national team, won a silver medal.

The young athlete defeated fencers from Estonia, Great Britain, Poland, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic until the semi-finals. In the match to reach the final, the athlete lost to the representative of Ukraine Maria Sereda, who later won the champion title, with a score of 13:15.

Khadija Hasanli, Aynur Guliyeva, Khatun Bayramova, and Nazrin Mehdiyeva defeated the Polish national team in the first match with a score of 45:37. They was defeated by the Czech Republic in the next match with a score of 31:45 and failed to advance to the ¼ finals. She took the 12th place in the national final.

The Azerbaijani cadet male fencers consisting of Abbas Samadli, Emin Safarbayov, Mirkhatai Mammadov, and Vahab Fatullayev lost to the Italian team in the first match with a score of 38:45 and stopped the fight early. The Azerbaijani team finished the tournament in 25th place.

It should be noted that the coach, Samira Huseynova, managed the final match in the competition of teenage boy fencers.

Idman.biz

