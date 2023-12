Fencing Grand Prix will be held in Orléans, France.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will be represented by 6 female athletes in the competition to be held on December 7-9.

The Azerbaijani team will include Anna Bashta, Valeriya Bolshakova, Alina Kasperovich, Sabina Karimova, Sevil Bunyatova and Zarifa Huseynova.

It should be noted that in the tournament, only saber athletes will determine the strongest in the individual category.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz