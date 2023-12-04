Mammadyarov and Carlsen will perform for 1 million dollars

The names of some of the leaders who will participate in the rapid and blitz world chess championship to be held in Samarkand on December 26-30 have been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that FIDE has confirmed that Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will participate in the World Cup.

The list is headed by Magnus Carlsen, the current title holder in both types of rapid chess.

Dommaraju Gukesh (India), Jana-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), Yu Yangyi (China), Vincent Keimer (Germany), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) are among the chess players who will compete in the championship.

Among the women, Yu Wenjun (China), who is considered number one, is also on the list.

It should be noted that the total prize fund of the competition is 1 million dollars. 700,000 dollars of this was allocated to the men's competition, and 300,000 dollars to the women's competition.

Zaki Feyzullayev

