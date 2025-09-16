16 September 2025
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov shines at Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand

Chess
News
16 September 2025 09:13
55
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov claimed victory at the prestigious “Grand Swiss” tournament held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In the 11th round Mamedyarov defeated Grigoriy Oparin (USA), Idman.biz reports.

As a result, Shakhriyar scored seven points and finished 13th in the final standings. His record included four wins, six draws, and one loss.

Rauf Mamedov also won his last game against Daniel Dardha (Belgium). However, his overall result was weaker, 6 points and 40th place.

Meanwhile, Aydin Suleymanli collected five points to finish 77th, while Mahammad Muradli scored four points, ending in 111th place.

The tournament winner was Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri with eight points. German player Matthias Bluebaum took second place with 7.5 points, edging out others in the same score group on tie-breaks. Both players secured qualification for the “Candidates Tournament.”

Idman.biz

