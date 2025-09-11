Azerbaijan to host national rapid and blitz chess championships

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation will organize the national championships in rapid and blitz formats for men and women.

The competitions will take place from December 4-8 and will consist of 9 rounds played under the Swiss system, Idman.biz reports.

In the championship, male players with a FIDE rating (classical, rapid, or blitz) above 2100 and female players with a rating above 2000 are eligible to participate.

The total prize fund of the tournament is 10,000 AZN, with 6,000 AZN allocated for the men’s competition and 4,000 AZN for the women’s tournament.

The system of play and the number of rounds may change depending on the number of participants.

The top three players in each national championship will be sent to the World Championship to be held in Qatar.

Idman.biz