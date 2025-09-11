11 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan to host national rapid and blitz chess championships

Chess
News
11 September 2025 16:47
14
Azerbaijan to host national rapid and blitz chess championships

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation will organize the national championships in rapid and blitz formats for men and women.

The competitions will take place from December 4-8 and will consist of 9 rounds played under the Swiss system, Idman.biz reports.

In the championship, male players with a FIDE rating (classical, rapid, or blitz) above 2100 and female players with a rating above 2000 are eligible to participate.

The total prize fund of the tournament is 10,000 AZN, with 6,000 AZN allocated for the men’s competition and 4,000 AZN for the women’s tournament.

The system of play and the number of rounds may change depending on the number of participants.

The top three players in each national championship will be sent to the World Championship to be held in Qatar.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan wins online friendly against Vietnam
10 September 17:35
Chess

Azerbaijan wins online friendly against Vietnam

U-12 and younger national team members compete in preparatory match
Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads prestigious Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand
9 September 09:03
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads prestigious Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand

Azerbaijani chess player defeats former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk to take first place in women’s section
Rapid chess tournament held for young players in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
8 September 17:50
Chess

Rapid chess tournament held for young players in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Murad Ibrahimli wins 7-round event organized by Azerbaijan Chess Federation’s youth commission
Nakhchivan chess players shine at “Altin Kayisi” tournament - PHOTO
2 September 17:45
Chess

Nakhchivan chess players shine at “Altin Kayisi” tournament - PHOTO

Three local players achieve top results among 486 participants from 11 countries
Seven Azerbaijani players feature in September FIDE Top 100
1 September 11:43
Chess

Seven Azerbaijani players feature in September FIDE Top 100

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads national contingent at 16th, while Gunay Mammadzada tops Azerbaijani women at 51st
Fujairah international chess festival kicks off with Azerbaijani participation
26 August 09:57
Chess

Fujairah international chess festival kicks off with Azerbaijani participation

Aydin Suleymanli and Mahammad Muradli lead the national team as 71 countries compete for a $125,000 prize fund

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Alfonso Dominguez wins opening bout at world boxing championship in Liverpool
8 September 18:00
Boxing

Alfonso Dominguez wins opening bout at world boxing championship in Liverpool

Azerbaijani boxer dominates German opponent and advances to quarterfinals