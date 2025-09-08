Rapid chess tournament held for young players in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

A rapid chess tournament was held under the organization of the Youth and Children’s Commission of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The event, attended by 43 chess players, aimed to prepare young chess players for international competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the results of the 7-round tournament, Murad Ibrahimli, who scored 6 points, won first place. Vugar Manafov (5.5 points) and Mahammad Bagirov (5 points) took second and third places, respectively.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation regularly plans to organize such tournaments.

Idman.biz