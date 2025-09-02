Nakhchivan chess players shine at “Altin Kayisi” tournament - PHOTO

The “Altin Kayisi” International Open Chess Tournament was held in Malatya, Turkiye.

The traditional tournament, organized for the 8th time, featured a total of 486 chess players, including 96 from abroad and 390 local participants, representing 11 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Ten chess players from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic took part in the tournament, three of whom achieved notable results.

In Group A, Urfan Sevdimaliyev and Parviz Gasimov finished in the top ten, earning awards. In Group B, veteran chess player Bahaddin Hatamov secured 3rd place.

Nakhchivan chess players are also participating in the "Betav Open" international tournament, which started in Bitlis, Turkiye, with the team represented by 20 athletes.

Idman.biz