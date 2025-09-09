9 September 2025
Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads prestigious Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand

Chess
News
9 September 2025 09:03
Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads prestigious Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand

Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva is leading the prestigious “Grand Swiss” tournament in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), which has a total prize fund of $855,000.

In the women’s section of the tournament’s fifth round, Fataliyeva, playing with the black pieces, defeated former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk (Switzerland) and scored 4 points out of a possible 5. This result placed her in first position, Idman.biz reports.

At the same time, Khanim Balajayeva drew against Stavroula Tsolakidou and is in 12th place with 3 points. Govhar Beydullayeva lost to Lu Miaoyi and is in 47th place with 1.5 points.

In the open section, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Salem Saleh and now has 3.5 points, holding 13th place.

Rauf Mamedov won against Jules Moussard and has 3 points, which puts him in 40th place. Aydin Suleymanli lost to Amin Tabatabaei and is in 47th place with 2.5 points. Mahammad Muradli was defeated by Abdimalik Abdisalimov and is in 114th place with 1 point.

Idman.biz

