Azerbaijani chess players fall out of top ten at Grand Swiss tournament

None of the Azerbaijani chess players are in the top ten at the prestigious “Grand Swiss” tournament with a prize fund of $855,000.

At the competition being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov drew with Anton Demchenko (Slovenia) and dropped to 17th place with 4.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

Rauf Mamedov (3.5 points) and Mahammad Muradli (1.5 points) both lost in the seventh round, falling to 61st and 115th places, respectively. Muradli has already lost his fourth game in the tournament.

Aydin Suleymanli drew in the reporting round and is in 53rd place with 3.5 points.

The standings are currently led by Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) and Nihal Sarin (India), each with 5.5 points.

In the women’s tournament, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who had taken the lead after victories over the titled Mariya Muzychuk (Ukraine) and former Russian player Alexandra Kosteniuk (Switzerland), suffered her second consecutive defeat in the fifth round and dropped to 12th place with 4 points.

Khanim Balajayeva and Govhar Beydullayeva, meanwhile, both won their games. They now hold 14th place with 4 points and 44th place with 2.5 points, respectively.

In the women’s section, Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) is leading with 5.5 points.

