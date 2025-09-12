12 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani chess players fall out of top ten at Grand Swiss tournament

Chess
News
12 September 2025 09:18
18
Azerbaijani chess players fall out of top ten at Grand Swiss tournament

None of the Azerbaijani chess players are in the top ten at the prestigious “Grand Swiss” tournament with a prize fund of $855,000.

At the competition being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov drew with Anton Demchenko (Slovenia) and dropped to 17th place with 4.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

Rauf Mamedov (3.5 points) and Mahammad Muradli (1.5 points) both lost in the seventh round, falling to 61st and 115th places, respectively. Muradli has already lost his fourth game in the tournament.

Aydin Suleymanli drew in the reporting round and is in 53rd place with 3.5 points.

The standings are currently led by Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) and Nihal Sarin (India), each with 5.5 points.

In the women’s tournament, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who had taken the lead after victories over the titled Mariya Muzychuk (Ukraine) and former Russian player Alexandra Kosteniuk (Switzerland), suffered her second consecutive defeat in the fifth round and dropped to 12th place with 4 points.

Khanim Balajayeva and Govhar Beydullayeva, meanwhile, both won their games. They now hold 14th place with 4 points and 44th place with 2.5 points, respectively.

In the women’s section, Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) is leading with 5.5 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan to host national rapid and blitz chess championships
11 September 16:47
Chess

Azerbaijan to host national rapid and blitz chess championships

Top three players in each category will qualify for the World Championship in Qatar
Azerbaijan wins online friendly against Vietnam
10 September 17:35
Chess

Azerbaijan wins online friendly against Vietnam

U-12 and younger national team members compete in preparatory match
Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads prestigious Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand
9 September 09:03
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads prestigious Grand Swiss tournament in Samarkand

Azerbaijani chess player defeats former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk to take first place in women’s section
Rapid chess tournament held for young players in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
8 September 17:50
Chess

Rapid chess tournament held for young players in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Murad Ibrahimli wins 7-round event organized by Azerbaijan Chess Federation’s youth commission
Nakhchivan chess players shine at “Altin Kayisi” tournament - PHOTO
2 September 17:45
Chess

Nakhchivan chess players shine at “Altin Kayisi” tournament - PHOTO

Three local players achieve top results among 486 participants from 11 countries
Seven Azerbaijani players feature in September FIDE Top 100
1 September 11:43
Chess

Seven Azerbaijani players feature in September FIDE Top 100

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads national contingent at 16th, while Gunay Mammadzada tops Azerbaijani women at 51st

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet