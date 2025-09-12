Teimour Radjabov hosts master class for young Azerbaijani chess players - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation has once again organized a “master class.”

The winners and prize-winners of the national championship among teenagers, as well as promising young chess players, had the opportunity to meet with World Cup winner and three-time European champion Teimour Radjabov, Idman.biz reports.

Discussing preparation for prestigious tournaments, Radjabov analyzed various games and concluded the session by answering the children’s questions.

In October, the Azerbaijan men’s chess team will participate in the European Team Championship in Georgia, with Teimour Radjabov serving as the team captain.

