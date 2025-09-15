Azerbaijan hosts youth rapid chess tournament - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation, through its Youth and Junior Commission, organized the latest rapid chess tournament.

The competition, which featured 45 participants, aimed to prepare young chess players for international tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

Over seven rounds, Khagan Ahmad emerged as the tournament winner with 6 points. Allahverdi Hamidov and Murad Ibrahimli, each scoring 5.5 points, shared 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation regularly plans to organize such tournaments.

Idman.biz