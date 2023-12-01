Our chess players have left the "20th" in the FIDE rating

FIDE announced the new ranking table of chess players for December.

Idman.biz reports that the members of the Azerbaijan national team have left the "20th".

Shahriyar Mammadyarov has the best score among our chess players. He dropped 10 places to 26th place. The 38-year-old grandmaster has 2723 points. Teymur Rajabov left 13 opponents ahead of him. Our representative, ranked 27th, has the same score as Mammadyarov.

Unlike them, Rauf Mammadov (2651) advanced 9 places and is in 90th. Nijat Abbasov (2641) dropped from the 53rd place to 98th.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2830) leads the rating table. He is followed by USA chess player Fabiano Caruana (2794) and Ding Liren (2788).

Gunay Mammadzada has the best score among female chess players. She advanced 2 steps. The 27th ranked team member has 2449 points. Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2384) ranked 67th, Govhar Abdullayeva (2374) ranked 77th, Mrs. Balajayeva ranked 98th and Gulnar Mammadova (both 2350) ranked 99th.

The list is headed by Yifan Hou (2632) from China. Wenjun Ju (China, 2560) took the second place, and Humpy Koneru (India, 2554) took the third place.

Idman.biz