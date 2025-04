Azerbaijani chess player Elnur Aliyev has reached the leader in the international tournament held in Manisa, Turkiye.

He defeated Hamidreza Ibrahimi (Iran) in the 4th round and currently has 3.5 points on his account, Idman.biz reports.

With this result, Aliyev reached the leader of the competition, Mehdi Gulami (Iran), whom he was behind only in additional indicators.

Khazar Babazade, who is in fifth place, is half a point behind them.

Idman.biz