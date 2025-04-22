22 April 2025
Flying start by Babazada at Manisa Tournament

Azerbaijani chess players are competing at an international tournament in Manisa, Turkiye.

Khazar Babazada has had a perfect start, scoring 2 out of 2 after the first two rounds, Idman.biz reports.

The International Master defeated Bachana Morchiashvili (Georgia) in the opening round and followed it up with a win over Behzad Salimian (Iran).

Meanwhile, Vugar Rasulov has had a slow start, managing just half a point from his first games.

The tournament is being played in a 9-round Swiss format.

