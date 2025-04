EWCC: What awaits Azerbaijani players in Round VII?

After a one-day break, the European Women’s Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece, with the seventh round set to bring key matchups for Azerbaijani players.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are competing: reigning champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadjarova, Sabina Ibrahimova, Narmin Abdinova, and Lala Huseynova, Idman.biz reports.

After six rounds, Govhar Beydullayeva leads the Azerbaijani group with 4.5 points, placing her 10th overall. She is followed closely by Gulnar Mammadova with 4 points.

Only the top 10 finishers will qualify for the upcoming FIDE World Cup.

Round VII pairings for Azerbaijani players:

Govhar Beydullayeva vs Lilit Mkrtchian (Armenia)

Kesaria Mgeladze (Georgia) vs Gulnar Mammadova

Pauline Guichard (France) vs Sabina Ibrahimova

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs Ekaterini Pavlidou (Greece)

Emilia Deak-Sala (Austria) vs Ayan Allahverdiyeva

Narmin Abdinova vs Angelika Nenova (Bulgaria)

Andrea Bocniskova (Slovakia) vs Turkan Mammadjarova

Lala Huseynova vs Jasmin Schloffer (Austria)

Standings After 6 Rounds:

1. Anastasia Kirtadze (Georgia) – 5.5 pts

2. Mai Narva (Estonia) – 5 pts

3. Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) – 5 pts

4. Govhar Beydullayeva – 4.5 pts

5. Gulnar Mammadova – 4 pts

