4 April 2025
EN

Beydullayeva continues to follow leader

Chess
News
4 April 2025 11:18
20
Beydullayeva continues to follow leader

The European Women's Chess Championship continues on the island of Rhodes, Greece.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

After three rounds, Govhar Beydullayeva has achieved the best result, scoring 3.5 points and trailing the leader by half a point.

The European Championship will also offer 10 spots for the World Cup.

A total of 137 chess players from 34 countries are competing in the event.

The Azerbaijani chess players' opponents for Round 5 are:

Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Aleksandra Maltsevskaya (Poland)

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Stavroula Tsolakidou (Greece)

Anastasiya Savina (France) vs. Sabina ibrahimova

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Simona Bochnickova (Slovakia)

Narmin Abdinova vs. Alicja Sliwicka (Poland)

Ayan Allahverdiyeva vs. Johanna Paasikangas (Finland)

Lala Huseynova vs. Turkan Mammadyarova

Top-ranked players in the tournament:

1. Elin Roberts (Netherlands) - 4 points, 2. Mai Narva (Estonia), 3. Anastasia Kirtadze (Georgia)..., 6. Govhar Beydullayeva - 3.5 points each.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Two Azerbaijani chess players to represent Azerbaijan in Serbia
3 April 14:49
Chess

Two Azerbaijani chess players to represent Azerbaijan in Serbia

From April 4 to 14, two of Azerbaijan's chess players will compete at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia
Govhar Beydullayeva in European Championship Top 10
3 April 10:39
Chess

Govhar Beydullayeva in European Championship Top 10

The Women's European Chess Championship continues on the Greek island of Rhodes

European Chess Championship: Beydullayeva fights to strengthen her position in leaders’ group
2 April 11:12
Chess

European Chess Championship: Beydullayeva fights to strengthen her position in leaders’ group

The 25th European Women's Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece

25th European Women's Chess Championship: Next round for Azerbaijani players
1 April 12:31
Chess

25th European Women's Chess Championship: Next round for Azerbaijani players

The 25th European Women's Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece
Azer Mirzoev: "Competing in modern chess becomes difficult after 40"
1 April 11:40
Chess

Azer Mirzoev: "Competing in modern chess becomes difficult after 40"

Reflecting on his participation in the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament in Hungary, Mirzoev shared his thoughts
FIDE Rankings: Five Azerbaijani chess players drop in standings
31 March 15:57
Chess

FIDE Rankings: Five Azerbaijani chess players drop in standings

FIDE has published the world chess rankings

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025
3 April 09:52
World football

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed