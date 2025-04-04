Beydullayeva continues to follow leader

The European Women's Chess Championship continues on the island of Rhodes, Greece.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

After three rounds, Govhar Beydullayeva has achieved the best result, scoring 3.5 points and trailing the leader by half a point.

The European Championship will also offer 10 spots for the World Cup.

A total of 137 chess players from 34 countries are competing in the event.

The Azerbaijani chess players' opponents for Round 5 are:

Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Aleksandra Maltsevskaya (Poland)

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Stavroula Tsolakidou (Greece)

Anastasiya Savina (France) vs. Sabina ibrahimova

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Simona Bochnickova (Slovakia)

Narmin Abdinova vs. Alicja Sliwicka (Poland)

Ayan Allahverdiyeva vs. Johanna Paasikangas (Finland)

Lala Huseynova vs. Turkan Mammadyarova

Top-ranked players in the tournament:

1. Elin Roberts (Netherlands) - 4 points, 2. Mai Narva (Estonia), 3. Anastasia Kirtadze (Georgia)..., 6. Govhar Beydullayeva - 3.5 points each.

