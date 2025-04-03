Govhar Beydullayeva in European Championship Top 10

The Women's European Chess Championship continues on the Greek island of Rhodes, with eight Azerbaijani players competing.

After three rounds, Govhar Beydullayeva and Sabina Ibrahimova have collected 2.5 points each, placing 6th and 11th, respectively, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will award 10 spots for the FIDE Women's World Cup. A total of 137 players from 34 countries are participating.

Round 4 opponents for Azerbaijani players:

Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Maria Brunello (Italy)

Sabina Ibrahimova vs. Meri Arabidze (Georgia)

Ayan Allahverdiyeva vs. Stavroula Tsolakidou (Greece)

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Maria Gevorgyan (Armenia)

Lala Huseynova vs. Inna Gaponenko (Ukraine)

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Kata Karacsonyi (Hungary)

Nermin Abdinova vs. Anastasia Avramidou (Greece)

Turkan Mammadjarova vs. Emilia Diak (Romania)

Top of the Standings:

1. Mai Narva (Estonia) – 3 points

2. Elin Roberts (Netherlands) – 3 points

3. Anastasia Kurtadze (Georgia) – 3 points

6. Govhar Beydullayeva – 2.5 points

10. Sabina Ibrahimova – 2.5 points

Idman.biz