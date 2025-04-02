2 April 2025
European Chess Championship: Beydullayeva fights to strengthen her position in leaders’ group

2 April 2025 11:12
The 25th European Women's Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are competing in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

After two rounds, Govhar Beydullayeva, with two wins, is showing excellent performance and achieving the maximum result.

Ten spots for the World Cup will be awarded from this tournament.

A total of 137 chess players from 34 countries are competing in the European Championship.

In the third round, the Azerbaijani players will face the following opponents:
Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Viktoria Radeva (Bulgaria)
Dinara Wagner (Germany) vs. Ayan Allahverdiyeva
Gulnar Mammadova vs. Maria Gevorgyan (Armenia)
Nadya Tončeva (Bulgaria) vs. Turkan Mammadyarova
Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Johanna Paasikangas (Finland)
Evgeniya Doluhanova (Ukraine) vs. Sabina ibrahimova
Lala Huseynova vs. Michalina Rudzinska (Poland)
Narmin Abdinova vs. Kanishka Bhatia (Scotland)

After two rounds, the top positions in the standings are as follows:
1. Monika Soćko (Poland), 2. Eline Röberts (Netherlands), 3. Irina Bulmaga (Romania) ..., 10. Govhar Beydullayeva – 2 points.

