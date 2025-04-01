25th European Women's Chess Championship: Next round for Azerbaijani players

The 25th European Women's Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are participating in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the first round, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova, Sabina Ibrahimova, and Govhar Beydullayeva secured victories.

This event also offers 10 World Cup spots.

A total of 137 chess players from 34 countries are competing in the tournament.

Second round matchups for Azerbaijani players:

Zala Urh (Slovenia) vs. Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Ayan Allahverdiyeva vs. Anna Ushenina (Ukraine)

Antoanetta Stefanova (Bulgaria) vs. Narmin Abdinova

Jana Schneider (Germany) vs. Govhar Beydullayeva

Turkan Mammadyarova vs. Anastasia Savina (France)

Sabina Ibrahimova vs. Julia Antolak (Poland)

Agnesa Ter-Avetisjana (Latvia) vs. Gulnar Mammadova

Eleni Revelioti (Greece) vs. Lala Huseynova

