8 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in European Championship

The number of Azerbaijani women chess players who will compete in the European Championship to be held on the Greek island of Rhodes from March 31 to April 11 has increased.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarov and Sabina Ibrahimova were the first to register for the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Later, Narmin Abdinova and Lala Huseynova joined them.

Thus, eight of Azerbaijani chess players will compete in the European Championship.

The rating favorite of the European Championship, which will be attended by 137 participants, will be Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia). Ulviyya Fataliyeva will compete as the current European champion.

The competition, which will be held according to the Swiss system, will consist of 11 rounds.

Idman.biz